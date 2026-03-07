Two Kerala Youth Killed as Lorry Crashes Into Tree Near Tumakuru

Tumakuru : Two young men from Kerala were killed after a lorry carrying stone slabs rammed into a roadside tree near Rangapura in Tumakuru district on Saturday.

The accident occurred near Sopanahalli Gate close to Nagavalli in Tumakuru taluk. The deceased have been identified as Rasheed Ali (25) and Ameen (23), both residents of Kerala.

According to police, the victims were travelling in a lorry transporting Kadapa stone slabs from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while passing through the Kunigal–Tumakuru road stretch. The speeding lorry veered off the road and crashed into a large peepal tree by the roadside.

Due to the impact of the collision, Rasheed Ali and Ameen died on the spot. The bodies were later shifted for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered at the Hebbur Police Station and further investigation is underway.

Following the accident, traffic congestion was reported on the Kunigal–Tumakuru road for some time as vehicles slowed down near the accident spot. A large number of local residents gathered at the scene after learning about the incident.

Police personnel soon arrived at the location and cleared the damaged vehicle from the road to restore normal traffic movement.

Local residents have expressed concern over the increasing number of accidents on the Kunigal–Tumakuru road. They said accidents occur frequently along the stretch and urged authorities to take preventive measures.

Residents also pointed out that the situation could have been worse if people had been standing under the tree when the accident occurred. “Fortunately, no one was near the tree at that time. Otherwise, the number of casualties could have been higher,” locals said.

They have demanded that the concerned authorities install speed breakers and implement additional safety measures along the highway to reduce accidents and protect commuters using the busy road.