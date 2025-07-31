Live
- Four arrested; booty worth Rs 20.4 lakh recovered
- TTD EO pats Padmavathi College faculty & staff
- Sri City, EPFO hold awareness session on PM-VBRY scheme
- Sandhya Puchalapalli bags CNBC-TV18 award
- Take measures to prevent clogging of drains in city
- Stakeholders unite in Tirupati to combat human trafficking
- Two killed, nine injured as bus rams stationary truck
- Police inspect suspected mass grave sites near Dharmasthala
- Neglect of elderly attracts punishment
- Man duped of Rs 5 lakh in fake gold coin scam, suspect absconding
Two killed, nine injured as bus rams stationary truck
Shivamogga: Two people were killed and nine others sustained serious injuries when a private bus allegedly rammed into a stationary truck by the...
Shivamogga: Two people were killed and nine others sustained serious injuries when a private bus allegedly rammed into a stationary truck by the roadside in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Annappa (32), the bus conductor, and Harshith (25), a passenger, they added. The accident occurred near Gajanur, about 12 km from Shivamogga, when the bus was en route to Challakere in Chitradurga district from Mangaluru.
According to preliminary investigation, the bus driver allegedly swerved to the left to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle and crashed into the parked truck, a senior police officer said. Annappa and Harshith died on the spot, while nine others with serious injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, he added. A case of accident has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police further said.