Two killed, nine injured as bus rams stationary truck

Shivamogga: Two people were killed and nine others sustained serious injuries when a private bus allegedly rammed into a stationary truck by the...

Shivamogga: Two people were killed and nine others sustained serious injuries when a private bus allegedly rammed into a stationary truck by the roadside in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Annappa (32), the bus conductor, and Harshith (25), a passenger, they added. The accident occurred near Gajanur, about 12 km from Shivamogga, when the bus was en route to Challakere in Chitradurga district from Mangaluru.

According to preliminary investigation, the bus driver allegedly swerved to the left to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle and crashed into the parked truck, a senior police officer said. Annappa and Harshith died on the spot, while nine others with serious injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, he added. A case of accident has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police further said.

