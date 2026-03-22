Ugadi flex row in Mandya: SP Shobharani urges public not to use her photos

Mandya, : The installation of Ugadi greeting flex banners featuring Mandya SP Dr. V.J. Shobharani across the city has sparked widespread debate, prompting the IPS officer to issue a public clarification and appeal against such displays.

Large flex boards wishing Ugadi greetings, carrying the photograph of Mandya Superintendent of Police Dr. Shobharani, were put up at prominent junctions, highways and busy public spaces in the city. The banners quickly drew attention and triggered discussions among residents, as such displays are usually associated with political leaders rather than serving officials.

Taking serious note of the development, Dr. Shobharani responded through social media, distancing herself from the banners and urging people not to use her image for publicity. In her statement, she said, "Using my photograph on flex banners or for any kind of promotion in public places is not appropriate. Maintaining the law and personal dignity is my responsibility. I request everyone not to do this."

The issue gained traction after media reports highlighted the unusual trend of an IPS officer's image dominating public spaces. In addition to Dr. Shobharani's photograph, some banners also featured images of individuals identified as Manjunath Gowda, Shivanand and Papanna, further fueling curiosity about the intent behind the displays.

Mandya, often referred to as the 'sugar city', is no stranger to flex culture, especially during festivals and political events. However, the scale at which an officer's image appeared across the city surprised many. Residents pointed out that while public-friendly officers are appreciated, projecting them through large-scale flex banners raises questions about propriety.

A section of the public expressed concern over the trend, arguing that such displays may blur the line between administrative roles and political projection. Social media platforms were also flooded with images of the banners, with users debating whether this indicated growing political influence or overenthusiastic supporters.

Interestingly, similar flex banners had reportedly been put up earlier when Dr. Shobharani assumed charge as Mandya SP, suggesting a pattern of such gestures by supporters.

With her clarification, the SP has attempted to put an end to the controversy and reinforce the importance of maintaining professional boundaries. Officials have also indicated that appropriate action may be taken if such banners violate civic regulations.