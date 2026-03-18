Ugadi shopping frenzy grips Bengaluru; prices of flowers, fruits rise

Bengaluru: Festive cheer has begun to sweep across the city ahead of Ugadi, with bustling crowds thronging markets for last-minute shopping. The iconic KR Market witnessed heavy footfall from early Wednesday morning as residents rushed to purchase flowers, fruits, and pooja essentials for the celebrations.

However, the festive demand has also pushed up prices, especially of flowers and select fruits, leaving consumers feeling the pinch. Traders say the spike is driven by increased demand and limited supply ahead of the festival.

Among flowers, jasmine has seen a steep surge, selling at nearly ₹1,000 per kg, significantly higher than regular days. Other varieties like chrysanthemum are priced between ₹200-250 per kg, while roses are selling at around ₹250 per kg. Marigold remains relatively affordable at ₹40-50 per kg. Festive essentials such as neem leaves and mango leaves, which hold cultural significance during Ugadi, are also in high demand, priced at ₹20 and ₹25 per bunch respectively.

Fruit prices have also witnessed a moderate rise. Muskmelon is being sold at ₹100 per kg, grapes at ₹120 per kg, and pomegranate at ₹220 per kg, while wood apple is available at ₹50 per kg. Despite the price rise, enthusiastic buyers continue to flock to markets, prioritising tradition and celebration.

The shopping rush is not limited to KR Market alone. Other prominent التجارية hubs such as Malleswaram market, Gandhi Bazaar, and Yeshwanthpur market are also witnessing vibrant activity, with vendors reporting brisk business.

Vendors remain optimistic as the festival draws closer, expecting further surge in demand. Meanwhile, consumers say that despite rising costs, they are willing to spend for the occasion, reflecting the cultural importance of Ugadi in Karnataka.

With colourful flowers, fresh fruits, and festive spirit filling the air, Bengaluru is all set to welcome the New Year with traditional fervour.