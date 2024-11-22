Ullal Woman Files Complaint Against Husband Over Instant Talaq and Abuse

Mangaluru : Heena Fathima, a 23-year-old woman from Ullal, has filed a complaint with the Mangaluru Women’s Police Station, accusing her husband, Mohammad Dilfaz, of assaulting her and pronouncing instant talaq.

The incident, according to Heena’s complaint, took place on November 8, when Dilfaz allegedly uttered the triple talaq after physically assaulting her. Additionally, she accused her father-in-law, Umarabba, of subjecting her to harassment and demanding dowry.

Heena mentioned that she married Dilfaz on April 20, 2019. During the wedding, her father gave her 22 sovereigns of gold, and Dilfaz was given ₹50,000 to buy a watch. While the couple’s relationship began on good terms, Heena claimed that Dilfaz later became involved in affairs with other women. When she confronted him, he reportedly responded with violence.

Family members made attempts to intervene and stop Dilfaz's actions, but these efforts were unsuccessful. On November 8, after Heena’s father raised concerns, Dilfaz allegedly assaulted her again, then summoned Heena’s father to his house where he pronounced the instant talaq and forced her to leave.

In her complaint, Heena also accused her father-in-law of pressuring her to hand over ₹8 lakh, which had been invested in her name by her grandmother.

The police have filed a case under Sections 85 and 115(2) of the BNS, Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, and Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. Investigations are currently ongoing.