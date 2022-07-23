Union government looting people, alleges Congress leader

Mysuru: Central government is extorting the poor by levying GST even on Ramnavami buttermilk alleged Congress leader Dr G Parameshwar. He lashed out that constitutional institutions are being used to suppress the opposition parties.

He was speaking at Gandhi Chowk here on Friday while leading a protest organised by the Congress against the BJP government for misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation and ED.

'Narendra Modi's achievement since 2014 is to sow dreams in people. The unemployed have not been given jobs. The BJP is working for Ambani and Adani by misusing the majority given by the people' and added that people have been put in trouble.

The world is watching the strategic tricks used in democracy to win elections, topple governments. In the case of the National Herald, people should be shown where the money was misappropriated. "The investigation is being conducted without registering an FIR," he said.

Rahul Gandhi was interrogated for 50 hours and subjected to mental torture. He asked under which law the inquiry will be conducted and said, 'Sonia Gandhi has come for inquiry even though her health is not good. Congressmen are not afraid of British gunfire. Are you afraid of your hate politics anymore' he said.

He said that the BJP should stop disrespecting the Constitution of India." Congress will fight if opposition parties continue to destroy their rights'. He warned that 'we too will come to power one day'. Leaders Dr. HC Mahadevappa, MK Somasekhar, Dharmasena, Chandramouli, President of KPCC Women's Unit Pushpa Amarnath spoke. Leaders protesting in front of Income Tax Department in Nazarbad were stopped by the police. The police arrested Parameshwar and the leaders who protested by sitting on the road and later released.