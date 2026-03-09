Unique Maramma festival in Ramanahalli sees men dressed as women for 15 days

The culturally rich district of Mysuru is known for several traditional festivals and rituals that reflect the region’s deep-rooted heritage. Among them, the Maramma festival celebrated in Ramanahalli village stands out for its unique traditions and strict rituals that have been followed for centuries.

Located on Mahadevappa Main Road on the outskirts of Mysuru, Ramanahalli is considered one of the largest villages in the district with an estimated population of around 30,000 people. The village is predominantly inhabited by members of the Nayaka community, who have preserved the traditional customs associated with the village deity Maramma.

The Maramma festival, held once every two years, continues for 15 days and is observed with strict discipline by the villagers. Once the festival dates are fixed through a ritual known as “Karakalu,” several rules come into force across the village. During the entire festival period, residents refrain from consuming non-vegetarian food such as meat and eggs. Cooking practices are also restricted — households avoid using seasoning or tempering in their food, and even chillies are not roasted during this time.

One of the most distinctive aspects of the festival is the tradition of men dressing up as women and performing the “Mari Kunita” dance. Every night for the entire 15-day period, men from the village wear female attire and participate in ritual dances dedicated to the village goddess.

According to village elder Vairamudi, the tradition has historical and spiritual significance. He explained that Maramma is worshipped as a powerful female deity believed to protect villagers from epidemics and disasters. In earlier times, when deadly diseases spread across the region, villagers reportedly dressed as women while offering prayers to the goddess seeking protection.

Since then, the practice has continued as a mark of devotion and gratitude towards the deity. The villagers believe that performing Mari Kunita in female attire ensures the blessings and protection of Goddess Maramma.

Another villager, Madakari Mahadeva Nayak, said the festival tradition dates back nearly 400 to 500 years. The village also houses ancient idols and shrines dedicated to deities such as Veerabhadra Swamy and Narayana Swamy, which further highlight the village’s historical and spiritual importance.

As part of the festival rituals, villagers undertake a foot pilgrimage to Mahadeva Betta and later visit Tirupati. The festival concludes with the final Mari Kunita performance on the last day, marking the culmination of 15 days of devotion and celebration.