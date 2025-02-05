Unnecessary Delays in Establishing AIIMS in Raichur: Karnataka Minister Criticises Central BJP Leadership

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Science, Technology, and Minor Irrigation, Mr N.S. Boseraju criticised the BJP-led central government for unnecessary delays in approving the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raichur. Addressing a press conference at the Congress office in Bengaluru, he alleged that the central government has been neglecting Karnataka’s repeated appeals for over 1,000 days, despite numerous representations by state leaders and organisations.

Raichur, located in the Kalyana Karnataka region and classified as a backward district under Article 371(J) of the Constitution, has been a key contender for an AIIMS institution under the Prime Minister’s Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). The Minister pointed out that 22 states have already benefited from AIIMS establishments under this scheme, but Raichur’s proposal has faced inexplicable delays.

Mr Boseraju revealed that delegations led by state officials, including the Chief Minister and district in-charge ministers, have approached central leaders multiple times. In August 2023, the Karnataka Chief Minister, Mr Siddaramaiah, even personally met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to press the matter. However, no approval has been forthcoming.

In a recent letter, BJP National President and Union Health Minister, Mr J.P. Nadda, suggested utilising funds under the National Health Mission (NHM) and PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to improve healthcare facilities in the Kalyana Karnataka region instead. Minister Boseraju criticised this as an insufficient solution, stating, “AIIMS is not just a hospital; it is a premier medical and research institute. Why should Karnataka be treated differently when other states have been granted similar projects?”

The Minister further alleged political bias, claiming that the central government’s stance appears punitive after the BJP’s defeat in five Lok Sabha constituencies in the Kalyana Karnataka region. He warned that if the central government fails to act swiftly, the people of Karnataka would be forced to launch a statewide agitation.

The Congress leaders also criticised Karnataka BJP ministers for failing to advocate effectively for Raichur's AIIMS project. “Instead of taking responsibility, they seem more interested in political manoeuvring,” Mr Boseraju remarked.



















