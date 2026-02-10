Urban Company partners with HDFC Pension to secure retirement future of 50,000+ service professionals

Bengaluru: In a significant step towards strengthening financial security for gig workers, Urban Company Limited has partnered with HDFC Pension Fund Management Ltd to introduce the National Pension System (NPS) Platform Workers Model for more than 50,000 service professionals associated with the platform.

The collaboration aims to provide structured retirement planning options to Urban Company’s vast network of service partners, enabling them to voluntarily enrol in the National Pension System (NPS), a government-regulated pension scheme overseen by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

HDFC Pension, India’s largest corporate NPS Point of Presence and a leading private sector pension fund manager, has been at the forefront of extending pension benefits to gig and platform workers. This partnership with Urban Company marks another major milestone in making retirement savings accessible to India’s fast-growing informal workforce.

Under the initiative, service professionals on the Urban Company platform will be able to contribute small, regular amounts towards their retirement corpus. The flexible model allows workers to choose their contribution levels according to their income and financial capacity. Over time, these contributions can grow into a substantial retirement fund, which can be accessed either as a lump sum or through periodic pension payouts.

The program also offers key advantages such as portability across platforms and seamless digital onboarding. Integrated technology systems between Urban Company and HDFC Pension will ensure smooth KYC processes, easy account management and hassle-free contributions.

As part of the partnership, HDFC Pension will manage the pension accounts and provide a completely digital experience for enrollment and long-term financial planning. Urban Company, on the other hand, will drive awareness and facilitate access to the scheme across its extensive service partner ecosystem.

Commenting on the collaboration, Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-founder and CEO of Urban Company, said, “Our partnership with HDFC Pension marks a meaningful step towards institutionalising retirement planning for our service professionals. This builds on our long-standing investments in partner welfare—spanning skill development, insurance, access to credit and income stability—and reinforces our commitment to a more sustainable and inclusive ecosystem.”

Sriram Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Pension, highlighted the importance of the initiative for India’s gig workforce. “Gig and platform workers are an indispensable pillar of India’s evolving workforce. There is a strong need to provide them access to structured retirement solutions. Through our association with Urban Company, we are making the National Pension System more accessible, simple and digitally enabled for platform workers,” he said.

India’s platform workforce is expected to reach nearly 23.5 million by 2030, yet a large section remains outside the formal retirement planning framework due to lack of awareness and access. HDFC Pension has already onboarded close to one lakh gig workers through similar collaborations, and this initiative is expected to further expand pension coverage.

By bringing organised retirement planning to tens of thousands of service professionals, the partnership represents an important step towards making India truly “Future Sure.”