Vaayu Centre launches Pulmonary & Cardiac Wellness Rehab 2.0

Bengaluru: VaayuChest & Sleep Specialty Centre has announced the launch of Pulmonary and Cardiac Wellness & Rehabilitation 2.0, an enhanced recovery program designed to help patients regain strength, improve breathing and rebuild quality of life after illness, surgery or long-term health conditions.

Vaayu has expanded its services to include Cardiac Rehabilitation, supporting patients recovering from heart-related conditions. The launch of Rehabilitation 2.0 marks the next phase of this journey by integrating pulmonary and cardiac rehabilitation while making recovery programs more accessible to patients.

With Pulmonary and Cardiac Wellness & Rehabilitation 2.0, Vaayu aims to extend the benefits of structured recovery programs to more patients while raising awareness about the importance of rehabilitation in long-term healing.

For many patients, treatment does not end with medication or hospital discharge. People recovering from lung diseases, heart conditions, severe infections, or major surgeries often continue to experience breathlessness, fatigue, and reduced stamina. Structured rehabilitation plays a crucial role in helping patients rebuild strength, restore confidence, and return to normal daily activities.

Vaayu had introduced its Pulmonary Rehabilitation program during the COVID-19 pandemic, when doctors observed that many patients struggled with breathing and endurance even after recovering from the infection. What began as a small initiative has grown into a comprehensive rehabilitation program. Over the past two years, the centre has delivered more than 14,000 rehabilitation sessions, helping hundreds of patients improve breathing capacity, stamina, and overall wellbeing.

At the launch event, Dr Ravindra Mehta, Director at Vaayu, emphasized the need for patient-centric recovery models. “While in-person care remains invaluable, we understand that travel and time constraints can make regular visits difficult. Our goal is to create flexible rehabilitation models where care can happen at the centre, online or even at home. If scaled effectively, this approach can significantly improve recovery care while keeping it accessible,” he added.

Dr Sameer, Consultant Pulmonologist at Vaayu, said “Rehabilitation was initially a new concept for many patients. But those who trusted the process experienced remarkable improvements not only in breathing, but also in strength, confidence and overall wellbeing.”

He noted that rehabilitation at Vaayu goes beyond physical exercise and includes mental wellness support, nutrition guidance, yoga, lifestyle counseling, and occupational therapy, creating a holistic approach to recovery.