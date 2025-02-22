Vandalism of Holy Cross in Shirva Sparks Outrage; Police Probe Underway

Udupi : A holy cross installed on private land in Kattingeri-Kudremale near Shirva was found vandalised, prompting condemnation from the local Christian community. The incident came to light on Friday when devotees from around 30 families arrived at the site for prayer.

The cross, consecrated 30 years ago by Joseph Valerian Lobo, has been a site of annual worship. However, due to its remote location on a hilly terrain, visits had dwindled, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prashanth Jathana, President of the Indian Christian Federation – Karnataka, strongly condemned the act, describing it as an attempt to disrupt communal harmony. He urged law enforcement to take swift action against those responsible.

The Shirva police have registered a case following a complaint by local resident Fla Levan Fernandes. Udupi Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K stated that the cross was intact until about 15 to 20 days ago, according to local reports. “The site is isolated, with the nearest houses located nearly a kilometre away. It appears that someone deliberately made their way up the hill to carry out the act. A thorough investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the culprits,” he assured.