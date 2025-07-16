Vanya Steels to invest Rs 100 cr in 10 MW green power plant

Bengaluru: Vanya Steels Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of A-One Steel Group, on Tuesday announced that it is investing approximately Rs 100 crore to set up a cutting-edge 10 MW captive power plant at its Koppal facility in Karnataka. Using advanced Waste Heat Recovery Boiler (WHRB) technology, the project will convert industrial waste heat into clean electricity, marking a significant milestone in sustainable manufacturing for the region, according to a statement.

“The WHRB-based captive power plant will repurpose residual heat from the steelmaking process—energy traditionally lost to the environment—into a reliable source of green power,” A-One Steel Group said. “This will reduce dependence on grid electricity, lower operational costs, and cut carbon emissions, advancing both environmental goals and energy security,” it added. The plant is expected to be commissioned by July 31, 2025.

The project advances the ‘Make in India’ mission by generating employment for 60 people at the Koppal location, the statement further said. Once operational, the 10 MW facility will rank among Karnataka’s leading industrial-scale waste heat utilisation projects in the steel sector. “This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to building a greener, more resilient future for Indian steel,” Krishan Kumar Jallan, founder and chairman of A-One Steel Group, said.