Vee Vault Capital invites applications from startup founders for first mentorship cohort

Bengaluru : Global investment platform Vee Vault Capital has invited applications for its first cohort of 10 high-potential entrepreneurs to support emerging startups across sectors such as technology, healthcare, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, sustainability and digital platforms.

The initiative is backed by the family office of entrepreneur Chocko Valliappa and is being launched in collaboration with IT services company Vee Technologies and the century-old industrial conglomerate The Sona Group.

The programme aims to identify promising founders and help them accelerate the growth of their ventures through structured mentorship, access to global markets and strategic funding support.

Selected entrepreneurs will participate in a 100-day mentorship programme, where they will receive guidance from experienced industry leaders, investors and business mentors. The platform will also provide operational expertise and market insights to help startups scale into globally competitive companies.

Startups that successfully complete the programme will become eligible for an initial seed investment of ₹10 lakh from Vee Vault Capital.

Speaking about the initiative, Chocko Valliappa said entrepreneurs require more than just capital to succeed. “Founders need speed, strategic direction and global exposure to transform innovative ideas into sustainable businesses,” he said.

Vee Vault Capital currently operates with an international investment approach and maintains capital pools in Singapore, Dubai and Bengaluru, enabling founders to access global opportunities.

The platform’s portfolio already includes several high-growth ventures such as Atomgrid, Borderless, Epigeneres Biotech, Interactly.AI, Custiv and Warehouse Now across sectors including fintech, healthcare AI, deep-tech biotechnology and digital logistics.

Industry observers say the initiative could help nurture the next generation of startup founders by combining mentorship, patient capital and long-term partnerships.



