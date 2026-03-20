Veterinarian Killed in Hippopotamus Attack at Shivamogga Zoo; Minister Eshwar Khandre Expresses Grief

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a young veterinarian lost her life after being attacked by a hippopotamus while attending to a wild animal at Tavarekoppa Zoo in Shivamogga. Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre expressed deep condolences over the unfortunate incident.

Calling it a highly distressing event, the minister said the government stands firmly with the bereaved family during this difficult time. “Every life is precious. I pray that God gives strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

The minister has directed officials to provide compensation to the victim’s family as per norms without delay. He also issued strict instructions that all veterinarians working in zoos across the state must adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while treating wild animals, emphasizing that safety protocols cannot be compromised under any circumstances.

Further, Khandre has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident by a team comprising senior veterinary experts and forest officials. The team has been asked to submit a report within seven days.

The deceased, identified as Dr. Sameeksha Reddy, had recently been appointed on a contract basis. The incident occurred around 11:30 PM when she had gone to treat an ailing wild animal. She sustained severe injuries in the hippopotamus attack and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Shivamogga. Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries around 6:30 AM on Thursday, hospital authorities confirmed.

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety measures and emergency response systems in zoos, particularly during late-night veterinary interventions.