VIBGYOR group of schools appoints Vaibhav Narang as chief executive officer

Bengaluru: VIBGYOR Group of Schools, one of India’s leading K–12 education networks, has appointed Vaibhav Narang as its Chief Executive Officer. The move reflects the institution’s focus on strengthening leadership as it continues to expand and enhance its commitment to holistic, future-ready education across the country.

Narang brings more than 17 years of experience in finance, banking, strategy and infrastructure development. Over the last five years, he has played a key role in shaping the strategic and financial direction of the Ampersand Group, the parent organisation of VIBGYOR. During this period, he led several strategy and fundraising initiatives across the group’s education and services portfolio.

Before being appointed CEO, Narang held senior leadership positions within the Ampersand Group, including Senior Vice President and Head of Treasury, Strategy and the Chairman’s Office. Earlier in his career, he worked in corporate finance and lending roles with renewable energy companies, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and banking institutions.

In his new role, Narang will oversee the strategic and operational direction of VIBGYOR Group of Schools. His key focus areas will include strengthening academic delivery, improving institutional capabilities and supporting the network’s continued expansion across India. He will also work closely with the leadership team and educators to drive innovation in learning frameworks and enhance the overall student and parent experience.

Commenting on the appointment, Rustom Kerawalla, Founder and Chairman of VIBGYOR Group of Schools, said Narang’s leadership and strategic expertise would help guide the organisation’s next phase of growth.

Expressing his views on the new role, Narang said he was honoured to join an institution that has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality education and nurturing well-rounded learners prepared for the challenges of a rapidly evolving world.

Currently, the VIBGYOR network operates around 40 schools across India, educating more than 60,000 students. With this leadership appointment, the group aims to further strengthen its focus on academic excellence, innovation and holistic education while expanding its presence nationwide.