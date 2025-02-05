  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Vidhana Soudha to host first-ever book, cultural and food festival

Vidhana Soudha to host first-ever book, cultural and food festival
x
Highlights

Mangaluru: Bengaluru is set to witness a unique literary and cultural celebration as the Vidhana Soudha premises opens doors for a book, cultural, and...

Mangaluru: Bengaluru is set to witness a unique literary and cultural celebration as the Vidhana Soudha premises opens doors for a book, cultural, and food festival for the first time. Organised by the State Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the event will take place from February 27 to March 3.

Assembly Speaker U T Khader, speaking at a media interaction in Mangaluru, highlighted the significance of the initiative, emphasising that it aims to strengthen the connection between writers and the state’s legislative hub. The festival will feature over 150 stalls, with a strong focus on Kannada literature, comprising 80% of the books on display while the remaining 20% will include books in other languages.

Apart from book exhibitions, the event will serve as a platform for new book releases, allowing authors to present their works to a wider audience. Evenings will be reserved for cultural performances, adding an artistic dimension to the literary gathering. Visitors can attend the festival free of charge.

To further promote reading, legislators have been encouraged to allocate funds from their MLA grants, ranging from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh, to purchase books.

These books can then be distributed to schools and colleges in their respective constituencies, contributing to the spread of knowledge and literature Khader said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick