Vijayendra slams govt for cancelling meet on Deendayal Upadhyaya

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday accused the Congress government in the state of indulging in “hate politics” and “political interference”, as he criticised its decision to cancel a conference on Hindutva ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy, scheduled at KSOU premises in Mysuru.

He urged Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar to allow the event to be held. “Ekatma Manava Darshan -- Bharat’s Worldview, an international academic conference, was to be organised by the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation at the Karnataka State Open University.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was supposed to attend the event, but the state government all of a sudden has ordered the cancellation of the event and has issued a notice to the Vice Chancellor,” Vijayendra said.