Villagers give grand farewell to teacher who taught them for 30 years

Dharwad: In a heartwarming gesture that highlights the deep bond between a teacher and her community, villagers of Chikkamalligawad village in Dharwad taluk organised a grand farewell and guru vandana programme for a government school teacher who retired after serving the same village for nearly three decades.

Chandra Dodamani, who began her teaching career in 1996 at the Chikkamalligawad Government High School, completed her service and retired from the very institution where she started her professional journey. To mark the occasion, villagers, former students, and well-wishers came together to honour her contribution with an elaborate celebration that transformed the village into a festive space.

On the day of her retirement, the entire village participated in a colourful procession. Flower petals were strewn along the streets, and Dodamani was taken in a ceremonial procession through the main roads of the village. Villagers showered her with flowers, creating an atmosphere similar to that of a local festival. The emotional farewell reflected the respect and affection she earned through years of dedicated service.

Known for maintaining close and affectionate relationships with her students and the local community, Dodamani played a significant role in shaping the lives of several generations. Recognising her influence, villagers and former students felt it was their responsibility to express gratitude in a meaningful way. Many old students, including those who are now settled elsewhere, returned to the village specifically to take part in the farewell ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandra Dodamani said she was deeply moved by the love shown by the villagers.

“I joined service in this village and I am retiring from the same place. My beloved students have taken me in a procession across the village and decorated the stage beautifully. Former students also invited other retired teachers and those who were transferred earlier and honoured all of us. I sincerely thank everyone from the bottom of my heart. I shared a strong bond with the elders of this village, and serving here has always been a matter of pride for me. I never imagined such a grand farewell,” she said.

Former student Gopal Shinde said the villagers wanted to make the farewell memorable. “She joined this school and retired from here itself. That is why we decided to organise a special farewell. We are celebrating it like a festival, with flower offerings, felicitation programmes and even arrangements for a community meal. Old students have been specially invited for this event,” he said.

The event stood as a powerful reminder of the enduring impact teachers can have on rural communities and the respect they continue to command long

after retirement.