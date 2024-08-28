Villagers strongly object construction of resort in Kodagu

Madikeri: In the wake of the devastating landslide in Shirur, Uttara Kannada district, the government has issued strict orders to immediately evict illegally constructed resorts and homestays in forested and hilly government areas. However, concerns are growing in Kodagu district about whether this directive is being fully enforced or selectively applied. Residents are questioning whether the government’s order applies to Kodagu, as violations continue to occur, potentially setting the stage for disasters similar to those in Kerala’s Wayanad and Karnataka’s Shirur.

The controversy centers on a 6.25-acre plot in Peruru village, under Ballamavuti Gram Panchayat of Madikeri taluk, which was purchased by Kerala entrepreneurs earlier this year. Allegations have surfaced that these businessmen are encroaching on both private property and government land to construct a resort on a vulnerable hillside. This development has sparked fear among the 250 families living in Doddapulikotu village, located at the foot of Peruru Hill, who remember all too well the landslide that occurred on the same hill in 2020.

Karavanda Appanna, a villager warned, “If this resort is built, the entire hill could collapse, leading to an unimaginable calamity for Doddapulikotu.” The villagers have taken their concerns to the Kodagu DC urging immediate action to halt the ongoing construction on the hill. The accusations are twofold: the developers are said to have encroached on five acres of government land, and they have begun construction without the required land conversion for commercial purposes. It has been revealed that an application for land conversion was only submitted 20 days ago, yet construction work had already commenced. In addition, the electricity authorities has reportedly installed a transformer box at the site, further fueling suspicions that certain government officials might be colluding with the developers to facilitate the illegal resort construction.

The situation is particularly alarming because Peruru Hill is the source of the Kappole River, which provides drinking water to the 250 families of Doddapulikotu. The construction of a resort could threaten this crucial water source, exacerbating the villagers’ concerns.

Lava Nanaiah, another resident, emphasized the urgency of the situation, demanding that the illegal construction be stopped immediately. He pointed out that the resort is being built in a region designated as a “Buffer Zone” of the Western Ghats, a sensitive area where such activities are strictly regulated to protect the environment.

In response to the villagers’ plea, Kodagu DC Venkata Raja has acknowledged the potential environmental impact and assured the residents that an investigation will be conducted. “Legal action will be taken against those responsible, including officials who have already authorized the provision of electricity to the site,” Raja stated, emphasizing the importance of protecting

the region from further

environmental degradation.