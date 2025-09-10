Viral video of pro-Pakistan slogans in Bhadravati: Police register suo motu case, investigation on

Shivamogga: A video allegedly showing a group of youths raising pro-Pakistan slogans during an Eid Milad procession in Bhadravati has gone viral on social media, prompting swift police action.

The district police have taken serious note of the incident and registered a suo motu case.

On Monday evening, the Eid Milad procession in Bhadravati concluded at Ambedkar Circle after nightfall.

During the procession, it is alleged that a section of participants shouted “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans. Videos claiming to capture the incident quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking outrage and concern. Reacting to the viral footage, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar confirmed that the police had registered a case at the Bhadravati Old Town Police Station.

“Today morning around 8:30 am, we came across a 12-second video that is going viral on social media. The video is reportedly from last night’s Bhadravati procession.

It is being claimed that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised. Based on this, we have filed an FIR,” SP Kumar told reporters.

The SP further stated that the department is treating the matter with utmost seriousness.

“We are in the process of identifying the individuals present in the video and verifying what exactly was shouted.

A three-member police team has been formed to trace the origin of the video, establish when and where it was shot, and identify who recorded it.

The clip has also been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis. Once the report is received, further action will be taken,” he explained.

When asked about arrests, SP Kumar clarified that no one has been taken into custody so far.

“At this stage, our focus is on establishing facts and identifying the individuals in the video. Once that is done, necessary legal action will follow.

The investigation is being carried out on all fronts,” he said. The circulation of the video has triggered concern among locals, with many demanding strict action against those involved in shouting anti-national slogans.

Police officials have urged the public not to spread unverified claims and assured that the investigation will be conducted transparently.

The incident has reignited debates around law and order, communal harmony, and the state’s handling of sensitive cases.

Authorities have promised that any individual found guilty of raising anti-India slogans will face stern legal consequences.