Voters ready to punish Congress govt in by-polls

BJP Karnataka President B Y Vijayendra announced that the party has finalised and declared its candidates for the upcoming by-elections in Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies. He described the current political atmosphere as highly favorable, noting that it has doubled the enthusiasm within the party ranks and clearly shows voters leaning strongly toward BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra stated that BJP candidates are already actively campaigning in the field. He pointed out that public frustration with the ruling Congress government in the state has reached a peak due to widespread corruption, affecting not just these two constituencies but the entire state. This widespread discontent, he argued, positions BJP nominees to secure comfortable victories with substantial margins. Vijayendra criticised the Congress administration for relying solely on guarantee schemes while completely overlooking genuine development priorities. He claimed the government has failed to allocate necessary funds for constituency-level progress, leaving essential infrastructure and growth initiatives neglected. As a result, he asserted, voters in both constituencies are fully prepared to teach the Congress party a strong lesson at the ballot box. On a positive note for his party, Vijayendra highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarkable record of uninterrupted public service, first as Gujarat’s Chief Minister and now serving a third term as Prime Minister, totalling 8,931 days in power. He described this milestone as a moment of immense pride and joy for BJP, its leaders, and its dedicated workers everywhere.