War Jitters raises fears of paddy price fall in Raichur

Raichur: The ongoing war between Iran and Israel is beginning to affect multiple sectors globally, and farmers in Karnataka’s Raichur district fear that the conflict could soon impact the paddy market as well. Agricultural experts and traders warn that if the war continues and maritime trade routes are disrupted, the demand for rice exports could decline, potentially leading to a fall in paddy prices.

Raichur district is known as one of the major paddy-growing regions in Karnataka. The district is geographically blessed with the flow of two major rivers — Krishna River on one side and Tungabhadra River on the other. Farmers in the region cultivate paddy across lakhs of hectares depending largely on irrigation from these rivers.

In particular, farmers in Sindhanur, Maski, Manvi and Raichur taluks grow large quantities of popular paddy varieties such as Sonamasuri and RNR using water from the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal. Similarly, thousands of farmers in Lingsugur,Devadurga and parts of Raichur rely on irrigation water supplied through the NRBC canal of the Krishna river to cultivate paddy.

With the new paddy harvest expected to arrive in markets soon, trading activities in Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) and rice mills are expected to increase significantly. Rice produced in Raichur has strong demand not only across Karnataka but also in several other states and international markets. Many rice mills in the district process paddy and export the rice to different countries.

However, traders fear that the ongoing war could disrupt international shipping routes. Rice exports largely depend on sea transport through major ports, and any disturbance in shipping movement could delay or halt exports. If exports are affected, rice stocks may accumulate in mills, which could reduce market demand for paddy.

Such a situation could lead to a decline in paddy prices in the local market. Farmers and rice mill owners warn that a price crash could push them into financial difficulties.

Traders also point out that large quantities of rice exported earlier are currently stuck at ports such as Kakinada Port due to shipping uncertainties. Rice mill owners claim that they have received only 30 to 40 percent of the payment so far, while the remaining amount will be released only after the shipments are cleared.

Farmers have urged the Karnataka government to open paddy procurement centres immediately and provide incentives similar to those offered in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

With uncertainty looming over exports, farmers and traders are closely monitoring the developments in the ongoing war.