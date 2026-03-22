Waste-to-gas model can address cooking fuel concerns, garbage woes: Min

Bengaluru: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday pitched for decentralised waste-to-gas plants as a viable solution to both potential cooking gas shortages amid West Asia tensions and Bengaluru’s mounting garbage problem.

Citing a functioning model in Koramangala, Reddy said converting wet waste into biogas could reduce dependence on conventional LPG supplies while simultaneously tackling urban waste management challenges.

Explaining the waste-to-energy initiative, he told reporters that in 2018, a company called Carbon Masters invested about Rs 4 crore to start a project that collects wet waste from households and converts it into gas.

“Initially, the processing capacity was eight tonnes of garbage per day. Today, we have inaugurated an additional five tonnes, taking the total capacity to 13 tonnes of wet waste being processed daily to produce gas. This gas is then sold commercially to nearby users,” the minister said.

He pointed out the scale of the city’s waste problem and the opportunity it presents. “In Bengaluru, at least 2,500 to 3,000 tonnes of wet waste is generated every day. Most of it is dumped in yards along with dry waste, which leads to several problems -- foul smell, mosquito breeding, and contamination of water sources. If we properly utilise wet waste like this, about half of the city’s waste can be managed efficiently,” he said.

Responding to a query on scaling the model, Reddy said it could significantly reduce landfill dependency. In the next six months to a year, nearly 1,500 tonnes of wet waste will be avoided from going into dumping yards.

If this is fully implemented across Bengaluru, about 2,000 to 2,500 tonnes of wet waste can be converted into gas locally, eliminating the need for dumping, he said.

The Minister told reporters that similar projects are already underway in other parts of the city.

Projects have begun in Kannahalli and other areas.

In Aaharavalli, 1,000 tonnes are being processed. In Chikkanagamangala, the capacity is currently 50 tonnes and will soon reach 200 tonnes, he noted.

Reddy also highlighted complementary waste management systems, including dry waste collection centres and recycling units.

“Every month, about 45 tonnes of dry waste is collected. Thermocol is crushed and converted into solid blocks instead of being dumped,” he said, adding that flower waste from temples and markets is also being repurposed.

Stressing the long-term impact, he said, “If we replicate this model in two or three locations in every Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, the city will not face a waste problem at all.”