We should realise importance of farmers: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Highlights

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated a seminar to mark World Farmers Day in Mysuru

Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated a seminar to mark World Farmers Day in Mysuru. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "I was expecting a huge crowd. All the political parties belong to farmers and we all should know they (farmers) are the backbone of the country. If we can realise this, we can settle many issues."

"Even after 75 years of independence, we have not realised the importance of farmers. Governments are not looking at the production of food. Farming has undergone changes over the years.

Farmers' financial condition is not healthy. The farming industry has become a sort of a gamble. We need to see how we can improve the lives of farmers." "If a farmer improves financially, farming will also improve. The government should take concrete steps to help them. We are setting up a directorate on improving farmers' income. Our government is with the farmers and will go to any extent to help them."

Farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar was honoured with the Raitha Ratna award on the occasion. Suttur seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and others were present

