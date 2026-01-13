West Bengal woman arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly raising anti-national slogan

Bengaluru: Police in the Electronic City subdivision have arrested a Muslim woman on charges of raising an alleged anti-national slogan within the limits of the Hebbagodi police station. The arrested woman has been identified as Sarbanu Khatoon (25), a native of West Bengal, police officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Sarbanu Khatoon was residing in a shed near the Podu area of Hulimangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The incident is reported to have occurred three days ago, during an operation related to suspected illegal immigrants in the area.

Police said that activists of Hindu organisations had conducted an inspection of sheds in the locality, suspecting the presence of illegal immigrants, and later informed the police. Following this, Hebbagodi police detained two men — Zahidul Islam (35) and Firdous (32) — who were allegedly staying in the sheds illegally.

During the process of clearing the sheds, Sarbanu Khatoon, who was living nearby, was reportedly walking along the road when the incident took place. Police claim that some Hindu activists present at the spot raised slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” to which the woman allegedly responded by shouting “Jai Bangla” in a provocative manner.

A video of the incident subsequently went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and triggering public outrage. Based on the video evidence and a complaint received, Hebbagodi police registered a case and arrested the woman.

Following her arrest, Sarbanu Khatoon was subjected to preliminary questioning. Police officials said her identity and documents are being verified and that she may be produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further verification of her nationality and legal status in the country.

Hebbagodi police have registered a case in connection with the incident and stated that further investigation is underway. Authorities have also appealed to the public to maintain peace and refrain from actions that could disturb communal harmony, while assuring that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the law.