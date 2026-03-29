West City Corpn has an outlay of Rs 4,732.73 cr

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru West City Corporation on Saturday presented its maiden budget for 2026-27 with a total outlay of Rs 4,732.73 crore, with a focus on infrastructure, healthcare and plan to establish 100 Miyawaki Forests for urban greening within its jurisdiction.

This is the first budget to be presented since the creation of the Bengaluru West City Corporation. Bengaluru was divided into five municipal corporations--Central, East, West, North and South--under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) in September 2025, replacing the single Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The budget was presented by West City Corporation Commissioner KV Rajendra for the financial year 2026-27. “The total revenue for the year 2026-27 is estimated at Rs 4,732.81 crore. Total expenditure is Rs 4,732.73 crore, with a surplus budget of Rs 8.42 lakh,” the budget statement said