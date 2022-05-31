Western culture will rob you of peace of mind: Pralhad Joshi

Mysuru: Union Minister of ParliamentaryAffairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said 'if one follows the Western culture, peace of mind will be lost'.

He was speaking on the occasion of Sri Ganapathy SachchidanandaSwamiji's 80th birthday celebrations at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram here on Monday.

He said: "In today's dark times, our country is at peace compared to foreign countries. This is only because of our religiousculture."

"Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji has made people better mentallyby reciting Hanuman Chalisa and Datta with fervour and devotion.Millions of people proudly say that they follow Sri GanapathySachchidananda Swamiji. He has planted thousands of saplings whichhave become trees. He also protects various species of parrots andsaves the environment through ecological balance."

Mysuru-Kodagu MPPrathapSimha, who also took part in the programme, greeted the Swamiji on his birthday and said,"In the difficult days of Covid-19 pandemic, the Swamiji contributedimmensely and helped people everyday."

Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji and Uttar Pradesh GovernorAandibenMafatbhai Patel, who was the chief guest at the event,conferred 'Datta Peeta' titles to Carnatic music scholar T SSathyavathi of Bengaluru, V Rajkumar Bharathi of Chennai, violinmaestros Mysuru M Nagaraj and Mysuru M Manjunath, popularly known asMysuru Brothers and prodigious musician and prolific composerChitravina N Ravikiran from Chennai.