Why only Madurai? Declare Hubballi, Belagavi airports as international airports too….

Bengaluru: The Narendra Modi-led Central Government has declared Madurai Airport in Tamil Nadu as an international airport but has not taken a similar decision regarding Hubballi and Belagavi airports in Karnataka. This reflects a discriminatory approach and is not acceptable, Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil said on Wednesday. “How can it be butter for them and lime for us?” he questioned.

Speaking on the issue, he said the Central Government may have taken this decision keeping the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections in mind. However, its indifferent attitude towards Karnataka’s demand is questionable, he remarked.

A letter had been written on June 24, 2025, to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, requesting that Hubballi and Belagavi airports be upgraded to international status, as this would greatly benefit the North Karnataka region.

In this context, Union Minister and Dharawada MP Pralhad Joshi, Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar, and Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai should raise their voices and stand firmly for the interests of the State, he urged.

At least one of the two airports — Hubballi or Belagavi — should be declared an international airport, he said. If both are upgraded, it would be even more welcome.

The Central Government must recognise the State’s requirement, Patil added.