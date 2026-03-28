Wife arrested for husband’s murder in Chikkaballapur, staged fall story exposed

Chikkaballapur: A woman who initially claimed that her husband died after falling from a bed has been arrested after police uncovered that she was allegedly involved in his murder in Gauribidanur town of Chikkaballapur district.

The incident took place in a rented house in the VV Puram locality, where the deceased, identified as Shivakumar alias Sadiq Pasha, was found dead on the bed. His wife, Reshma, had informed police and relatives that her husband had accidentally fallen at home and died.

However, when police from Gauribidanur Town Police Station reached the spot and conducted an inspection, they found inconsistencies in her statement. This raised suspicion, prompting officials to take Reshma into custody for questioning.

During the inspection, police reportedly found signs indicating that the death was not accidental. The body bore multiple injuries, including twisted limbs and suspected fractures. Blood stains were also noticed at the scene. Police further observed that the house had been cleaned using a chemical substance, raising suspicion of an attempt to destroy evidence.

Following sustained interrogation, police said the accused woman confessed to her involvement in the crime. According to investigators, Reshma, along with her brother Sharukh and others, allegedly conspired and carried out the murder.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the motive behind the crime was domestic harassment, with the accused claiming that the victim had been troubling her.

Police have registered a case of murder at the Gauribidanur Town Police Station and arrested the wife. Efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused persons involved in the case. Officials said that four suspects are currently absconding.

Special teams have been formed to track down the other accused. Police stated that further details regarding the sequence of events and roles of each individual will be established during the course of the investigation.

Further inquiry is in progress.