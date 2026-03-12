Woman found wandering on NH-66 reunited with family

Udupi: A 45-year-old woman from Satara who was rescued while wandering in distress along the Ambalapady stretch of National Highway 66 last month has been reunited with her family following treatment. The woman, identified as Keerthana (name changed), was reportedly experiencing a severe mental health episode when social worker Vishu Shetty spotted her on the highway late at night and alerted authorities.

She was initially taken to the Sakhi support centre and later admitted to the District Hospital Udupi, where she received medical treatment and counselling. Doctors said the woman gradually recovered and was able to recall details about her family, enabling officials to trace her relatives. Her brother subsequently travelled to Udupi and took her back home. Hospital authorities said the woman had been suffering from depression following the death of her husband.