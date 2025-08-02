Woman gives birth to baby boy at railway platform

Bengaluru:A heartwarming incident unfolded on Tuesday at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru, where a woman gave birth to a healthy baby boy on the platform while waiting for her train.

The woman, identified as 23-year-old Archana Kumari, experienced sudden labour pains while at the station. With no time to reach a hospital, railway women staff and fellow passengers quickly stepped in to assist. Thanks to their timely response and the support of RPF constable Amrutha, who was on duty at the time, the delivery was safely conducted at the terminal. Both the mother and newborn are reported to be in good health. After the delivery, they were shifted to CV Raman Hospital for further medical care.

South Western Railway’s Bengaluru division acknowledged the event on social media, stating, “A pregnant passenger gave birth to a healthy baby boy at SMVT Bengaluru station on Tuesday. With timely help from women staff and co-passengers, the delivery was successful. The mother and child were later shifted to the hospital. Indian Railways remains committed to passenger welfare.”

Archana Kumari was scheduled to travel on train number 12836 SMVT Bengaluru–Hatia Express. Her husband, Nishank Kumar, extended heartfelt thanks to the railway staff for their swift and compassionate assistance during the emergency.