Woman tied up, robbed of gold worth Rs 15 lakh

Bengaluru: In a shocking daylight robbery, a woman was tied up and looted of gold ornaments worth over ₹15 lakh by three miscreants who entered her house under the pretext of giving a wedding invitation. The incident took place on Wednesday at Nerallur village in Anekal taluk, under Attibele police limits.

According to police, the victim, Nagaveni, and her husband Ravikumar, a private company employee, reside at Nerallur. Taking advantage of Ravikumar’s absence, three miscreants visited the house claiming to deliver a wedding invitation.

Believing them to be known acquaintances, Nagaveni opened the door. The gang made away with 200 grams of gold ornaments including a necklace, chains, rings, silver anklets, and a silver vermilion bowl, collectively valued at over ₹15 lakh. The accused then fled the spot before neighbors could respond.