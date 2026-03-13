Woman’s stem cell donation saves teenager

Bengaluru: In a heartwarming story of compassion and hope, a 32-year-old woman from Bengaluru has helped save the life of a teenager suffering from a rare and life-threatening blood disorder through stem cell donation. Swathi, an IT consultant from Bengaluru, recently met 19-year-old Anandu for the first time after her life-saving blood stem cell donation helped cure him of severe aplastic anemia, a condition in which the bone marrow fails to produce sufficient blood cells.

Anandu was diagnosed with the disease when he was just 15 years old and studying in Class 10. What initially appeared to be a persistent fever following a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine eventually led to medical tests that confirmed he was suffering from Severe Aplastic Anemia. Support came through DKMS Foundation India, an international non-profit organisation.