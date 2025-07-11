‘Women entrepreneurs catalysts in India’s $5 trillion economy ambition’

Bengaluru: As India intensifies efforts to become a $5 trillion economy, women entrepreneurs are being recognised as key drivers of inclusive and sustainable economic growth. This was the central theme at a two-day national workshop inaugurated in Bengaluru on Thursday, jointly organised by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP) and the Ubuntu Consortium.

Former Chief Secretary and Ubuntu Founder-President K. Ratnaprabha recalled the programme’s launch during the COVID-19 lockdown, when hundreds of women entrepreneurs faced business setbacks. “We offered digital training, and the results were transformational. Since 2022, over 3,300 women across India have been trained under the Ubuntu–UN ESCAP collaboration. Many have gone on to build digitally enabled enterprises,” she said. UN ESCAP South Asia head Mikiko Tanaka pointed out that while women constitute nearly half of India’s population, they account for only 14% of business ownership and 20% of the 58.5 million MSMEs. “Digital skills, access to finance, and visibility remain significant barriers,” she said. “Without timely intervention, women risk being excluded from the digital transformation.”

Highlighting grassroots efforts, former Bengaluru Deputy Mayor Hemalatha Gopalaiah cited the success of thousands of women in Mahalakshmi Layout constituency who have built businesses in catering, tailoring, and crafts.

“They are now mentoring others, creating a ripple effect,” she said. Industry experts including LEXSHIP founder Padmanabhan Babu called for greater female participation in exports and the digital economy.

“Women lead only 8% of export businesses in India, compared to 40% in some countries. We must close this gap,” he said. The workshop offers hands-on training in digital tools, marketing, and e-commerce.

Officials from DGFT, the Department of Industries and Commerce, and UN ESCAP participated, stressing that empowering women is essential to realising India’s economic

aspirations.