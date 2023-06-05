Women Need to Possess ‘Shakti Smart Card’ to Avail Free Bus Travel Government Releases Guidelines

Bengaluru: The State Government of Karnataka has mentioned the need for women to possess ‘Shakti Smart Cards’ to avail the 'Shakti Yojana' scheme, aimed at providing free travel within the state. In an official order, the government has outlined the guidelines for the implementation of this freebie included in the pre-poll manifesto.

To avail themselves of the benefits of free travel, women are encouraged to acquire the 'Shakti Smart Cards' introduced under the scheme. It is important to note that the scheme exclusively applies to intra-state travel.

While the 'Shakti Yojana' encompasses a wide range of buses, it is essential to be aware that luxury buses such as Airavata, Airavata Club Class, Airavata Gold Class, Ambari, Ambari Dream Class, Ambari Utsav, Fly Bus, Rajahamsa, Non-AC Sleepers, Vayuvajra, and EV Power Plus buses are not covered under this scheme. The focus remains on making every day commuting more accessible and affordable for women across the state.

Moreover, 50% of the seats in buses, excluding those operated by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), AC, luxury, and inter-state buses, will be reserved for men.

The process of obtaining the 'Shakti Smart Cards' for free travel will be available through the Seva Sindhu portal. Women interested in availing themselves of this benefit are required to submit their applications online, which will be open for the next three months.

In the interim period, until women obtain their 'Shakti Smart Cards,' they can utilize their identity cards issued by either the Government of India or the Government of Karnataka, which should include a photograph and residential address.