Women patrolling in shifts to prevent burglaries in Bagalkot

Bagalkot: As the number of house burglaries in the town continues to rise, women in Jayanagar are taking matters into their own hands, patrolling the area with sticks to prevent thefts by identifying and confronting thieves trying to break into locked houses.

For the past 20 days, the problem of theft has intensified in various parts of Mudhol taluk, including Mudhol town. To combat this, local residents, especially women, have been vigilantly patrolling their respective neighborhoods at night to catch the thieves in the act.

In Jayanagar, women have been patrolling in groups for the past week, covering shifts from 12:30 am to 4:00 am. Men have also joined in, stepping up their patrols in several areas including Kodaga Plot, Sadashiva Colony, and Yadahalli Old Bypass Road, in cooperation with the police department.

The patrol groups are organized on a rotating basis, with five to six people patrolling each night. The next day, a different group takes over, ensuring mass participation in the security efforts.

In addition to the nightly patrols, the community has formed WhatsApp groups for each neighbourhood. Members of the patrol share their photos and updates in the group, boosting morale and keeping the neighbourhood informed. The group also serves as a platform to discuss any incidents that occur during the night and to strategize on further preventive measures for the following day. During the evening, women and children gather to discuss the plan for the night’s patrol, ensuring that everyone is prepared and involved in the community effort.

In response to the rising thefts, the police department has increased its “night rounds” in every neighbourhood, working alongside the public to address the issue. The department is offering advice and assistance to the community to strengthen their efforts.

“We were feeling increasingly fearful due to the rise in thefts, and rumours were spreading. But now, since we are patrolling our own colony, we feel much safer,” said Sunita Sherkhane, Rekha Shiroor, Rachana Hosatta, and Nobile Patil, residents of Jayanagar, expressing their relief and satisfaction with the community’s proactive approach.