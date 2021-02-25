Work with tribals to increase green cover, CM BS Yediyurappa tells forest dept

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday called on officials to step up efforts to increase forest cover from the current 22% to the targeted 31%.



Addressing a conference of forest department officials, he urged them to develop harmony with tribals and farmers.

"....I appeal to forest officials to have a cordial relationship with tribals and farmers in the forest. With their cooperation you will have to protect the forests," Yediyurappa said. Without the cooperation of the people there, forest cover cannot be increased or can it be conserved, he pointed out.

"Make all efforts....if we reach 33 per cent, it will be a great achievement, it will be a model for the country," the CM said. Asking officials to be vigilant about forest fire with the summer setting in, he suggested growing fruit-bearing trees in large numbers as it would help animals and birds.

Responding to the issue raised by Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali on delay in the release of funds to compensate for the loss of life and crops in the man-animal conflicts, the CM promised quick action.

"There is a delay in compensation as we have to wait for the release of funds from the government. Many times, people sit with the body of the victim and seek immediate aid. In Hassan and Sakleshpur, it was brought to my notice that Rs 1.5 crore crop compensation has been pending for three years," Limbavali explained.

According to a recent report, forest cover in Karnataka has increased by 1,025 sq km between 2017 and 2019.