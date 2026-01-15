Yakshagana vocalist Kavyashree Ajeru and theatre veteran Umesh Mijar to be feted



Renowned Yakshagana vocalist Kavyashree Ajeru, one of the most prominent women Bhagavatars in the Tenkutittu style, has been selected for the prestigious Sri Kundeshwara Samman Award, while senior theatre artiste Umesh Mijar will be honoured with the Kundeshwara Kalabhushana Award.

The awards are instituted by the Sri Kundeshwara Kshetra, Hirgana, Karkala, in memory of the late Raghavendra Bhat, former dharmadarshi of the temple, Yakshagana mela organiser, artiste and scholar.

Announcing the selections at a press conference, award committee convener Jitendra Kundeshwara said the awards will be presented on January 23.

The annual temple festival will be held from January 21 to 23. As part of the concluding celebrations on January 23 evening, a women’s Yakshagana performance by the Kadri Mahila Yakshagana Troupe, directed by Ramachandra Bhat Elluru, and a Tulu play by the Namma Bedra team will be staged, followed by the award ceremony.

Kavyashree Ajeru began learning Yakshagana Bhagavathike at the age of nine under eminent gurus including Mambadi Subrahmanya Bhat.

With over two decades of experience, she has emerged as a leading woman Bhagavatar in coastal Karnataka. A ‘B’ grade artiste of All India Radio, Mangaluru, she has performed on Doordarshan and Chandana TV, and has toured major Indian cities. Academically accomplished, she holds a B.Ed and a postgraduate degree in Chemistry.

The Kalabhushana awardee, Umesh Mijar, has over 35 years of experience in theatre, cinema and television, having acted in more than 80 Tulu films, several Kannada films and t

elevision serials.