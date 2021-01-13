Yediyurappa sets sights on winning over 140 seats in next elections

Bengaluru: BJP general secretary and Karnataka party in-charge Arun Singh has congratulated the State party over the victory in the recent gram panchayat elections. He has attributed the BJP's victory to the development programmes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Janasevana convention, he said, "The BJP is a party committed to the service of the people. Unlike other parties, BJP works with the motto "Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas". BJP would continue its winning streak in the upcoming zilla and taluk panchayat elections, Singh added.

Arun Singh said that the BJP emerged as the largest political party in the world and Narendra Modi as one of the most popular and influential leaders in the world.

Addressing on the occasion, Yeddyurappa said that gram panchayats emerged stronger after elections.

"A genuine effort should be made to deliver the projects of the central and state government to the poor. The BJP has won all the recent elections. We must also win with unprecedented margin in the next elections. We have a pledge to win 140 to 150 seats in the Assembly elections," he added.

State party president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the credit for the victory in the gram panchyat elections would go to Modi and Yeddyurappa.

"The BJP also won in Kanakapura. The saffron flag is flying in Hassan and Mandya. The BJP will get 150 seats in the next general election," he said.