Yedurappa government to soon give its nod to hire 1700 para medical personnel in Karnataka

The Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa has announced that the government will soon give its nod to BBMP to hire 1700 para medical personnel on contract basis for Covid-19 duty. After inaugurating Covid Care hospital at Shivajinagara here on Wednesday, Mr. Yediyurappa said that due to Covid state financial condition is in bad shape, but the government will not stop releasing funds to Covid related works.

With financial assistance of Infosys Foundation, the government has built a super specialty hospital in the premises of Bowring and Lady Curzon hospital in Shivajinagara Assembly constituency. Government has named the hospital as Charaka Super Specialty Hospital. Government has released the fund of Rs. 24.38 crore for the construction of this hospital and it has the strength of 130 beds. Infosys foundation has given Rs.11 crore to procure medical equipments.

The Chief Minister has lauded Infosys foundation chairman Dr. Sudha Murthy for her generous contribution to charity and social works. He has assured her that Infosys donations will not be misused and the same will be used in a proper manner.

Chief Minister has also assured Covid warriors that, government will take care of Asha workers, police, doctors, poura karmikas, BBMP health workers and told them there is no need to panic, the government will take care of them during their Covid duties.

Chief Minister has also said that the government is effectively managing Covid pandemic in the state. Meanwhile he has requested the donors in the state to come forward to join hands with state government initiatives in Covid management.