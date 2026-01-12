Young Bharatanatyam Artiste Sonika Satish Makes Her Rangapravesha at ‘Ranga Sammilana’

Bengaluru : Natyanjali School of Dance presents ‘Ranga Sammilana’, the Bharatanatyam Rangapravesha of Kum. Sonika Satish, a promising young dancer and disciple of Guru Acharya Ashok Kumar, on Saturday, 17th January 2026, at 5.00 pm.

The Rangapravesha will be held at Dr. D. Premachandra Sagar Auditorium and Centre for Performing Arts, Kumaraswamy Layout, adjacent to Dayanand Sagar College, Bengaluru.

Kum. Sonika Satish is the daughter of Smt. Ramya Satish and Sri Satish Aradhya. Trained under the able guidance of Guru Acharya Ashok Kumar, her debut performance marks a significant milestone in her artistic journey, showcasing years of disciplined training and dedication to the classical dance form.

The event will take place in the esteemed presence of Dr. Saraswathi Ramesh, Gynaecologist and Medical Director at Arka Anugraha and AV Hospitals; Vidushi T. S. Sreelakshmi Kumar of Nruthya Kalakshetra, Mysuru; and Ms. Vrinda Ravi of Nartana School of Dance, Australia, lending grace and distinction to the occasion.

The performance will feature nattuvangam by Guru Acharya Ashok Kumar and Vidushi Spurthi Ashok, enhancing the aesthetic and rhythmic richness of the recital.

‘Ranga Sammilana’ promises an evening steeped in tradition, artistry, and youthful expression, celebrating the timeless legacy of Bharatanatyam and the emergence of a new artist on the classical stage.For more information, please call 9620767766