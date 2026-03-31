Youth dies after ramming bike into bus near Sindagi toll gate, suspected suicide over breakup

Vijayapura: A tragic incident was reported near Kannolli toll gate in Sindagi taluk of Vijayapura district, where a 19-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide after crashing his motorcycle into a moving bus. The incident has shocked locals and raised concerns over the mental health of young individuals dealing with relationship issues.

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Saibagouda Nagaralli, a resident of Allapur Layout in Sindagi town. According to preliminary police investigations, the youth took the extreme step following a reported breakup in his relationship.

Officials said that Abhishek rode his Royal Enfield bike at high speed and deliberately rammed it into a government bus near Kannolli Cross. The impact of the collision was so severe that the bike caught fire immediately, and flames soon spread partially to the bus as well.

Eyewitnesses said that within moments, the youth was engulfed in flames and died on the spot due to severe burn injuries. Meanwhile, the passengers inside the bus managed to escape safely after noticing the fire, averting a major tragedy.

Police sources revealed that before the incident, Abhishek had posted a message on Instagram indicating his intention to end his life. In the post, he reportedly blamed certain individuals for his emotional distress and mentioned that he could not live without his partner. The message is now being examined as part of the investigation.

Fire and emergency services rushed to the spot and managed to extinguish the flames. Sindagi police have also visited the scene and conducted a preliminary inspection.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain all aspects surrounding the incident, including the role of social media posts and personal relationships in influencing the youth’s decision.

Authorities have urged young people to seek support during emotional distress and avoid taking extreme steps. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the growing impact of relationship stress on youth mental health.