Youth hacked to death due to old rivalry

Bengaluru: Ina shocking incident that has sent ripples across the city, a 25-year-old youth was brutally murdered in the early hours of Sunday in Bengaluru. The incident took place around 5 am on the TC Palya main road in the Ramamurthy Nagar area, under the jurisdiction of Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran (25), who was allegedly attacked by a group of unidentified assailants using deadly weapons. Police said the attackers targeted his head, inflicting fatal injuries before fleeing the spot. The brutal nature of the crime has raised serious concerns about law and order in the locality.

Police personnel rushed to the scene soon after receiving information and conducted a preliminary inspection. The body was later shifted for post-mortem examination. Initial investigations suggest that the murder could be linked to past enmity.

According to police sources, Kiran had a criminal background, with over 10 cases registered against him at the KR Puram police station, including incidents related to drunken brawls and public nuisance. Officials believe that ongoing disputes or revenge could have led to the fatal attack. Investigators revealed that Kiran was allegedly involved in a quarrel the previous night as well. It is suspected that an argument escalated late into the night, eventually culminating in the deadly assault early morning.

Police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify the suspects and reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the murder. Local resident Gopal stated that Kiran had been living in a rented house with his motherfor the past four years and was working as an auto driver to earn his livelihood. “He used to have frequent disputes, especially after consuming alcohol,” he said.