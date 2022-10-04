Zaggle bags 'Upcoming Unicorn Award' at the Indian Startup Festival 2022

Bengaluru: Zaggle, a profitable SaaS FinTech company and a pioneer in digitising business spends, received the 'Upcoming Unicorn Award' at the Indian Startup Festival (ISF 2022) in Bengaluru. This was to recognize Zaggle's journey and the grit of Founder and Chairman N Raj and MD and CEO Avinash Godkhindi for building a robust and sustainable business to become a leader in spend management in India. Zaggle was one of the chosen companies to be felicitated at the ISF 2022. Open, Zerodha, Groww, Simplilearn, MoEngage were few of the other recognized companies at the festival. The India Startup Festival is on a mission to redefine the startup revolution by supporting entrepreneurs and creating a strong startup ecosystem to help them realise their full potential. Inspired by the life of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of our Nation, who worked tirelessly to make India self-sustainable throughout his life, the ISF's inaugural edition took place at Sathya Sai Grama in Muddenahalli, Bengaluru.

The Founder and Chairman, Zaggle, Raj N said, "We are honoured and privileged to be recognised at the Indian Startup Festival. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the Zagglers who have been relentlessly working to build state-of-the-art innovative solutions to help automate and empower businesses to increase efficiency, transparency and productivity which would eventually help us to achieve the goal of becoming the Global Digital Bank. This prestigious award is a testament to Zaggle's accomplishments and contributions to the SaaS FinTech industry." The MD and CEO, Zaggle, Avinash Godkhindi said, "It is indeed a proud moment for all of us at Zaggle to have been recognized at ISF 2022. Innovation is at the heart of everything we do and we continue to strive for providing innovative support to organizations. This award validates Zaggle's journey and inspires us to move beyond the boundaries and bring in innovation in the SaaS FinTech world while also enhancing customer experience."

Zaggle has had a phenomenal growth journey with consistent expansion in its product line. It recently launched Zoyer to modernise business payments for enterprises and SMEs. Besides, the company announced its partnership with RazorpayX Payroll to provide businesses with Flexible Benefits Program further to enable corporates to manage all employee tax benefits and perks on a single dashboard, automating the entire process. It also launched a key fob called the ZaKey, ON-THE-GO Key Fob in partnership with YES BANK on the RuPay network, powered by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).