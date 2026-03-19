Zed Black launches ‘Sab shubh hoga’ campaign with MS Dhoni for camphor range

Bengaluru ; Zed Black has unveiled its latest campaign ‘Sab Shubh Hoga’, featuring MS Dhoni, as part of its push into the growing camphor and pooja essentials market.

The campaign, launched on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, introduces Zed Black Samarpan Pure Camphor and Bhimseni Camphor, aligning with a period when millions across India engage in prayer and spiritual observances.

Owned by Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), the brand aims to strengthen its foothold beyond incense sticks and expand into the devotional products segment. The new television commercial features Dhoni as a narrator, showcasing everyday lives of individuals—a student, an office-goer, and a shopkeeper—each driven by hope and belief in a better future, echoing the message “Sab Shubh Hoga.”

Conceptualised by Oberoi IBC, the campaign will be rolled out across television, digital platforms, social media, and retail channels nationwide. Dhoni will also feature on the product packaging, reinforcing the brand’s long-standing association with the cricketer.

Speaking about the campaign, Ankit Agrawal, Director at MDPH, said the initiative is rooted in faith, positivity, and trust. He noted that the decade-long partnership with Dhoni reflects these values and helps the brand connect with a wider audience. The company is also eyeing significant growth in the camphor segment as it works towards achieving a ₹1,000 crore milestone.

The campaign highlights the traditional significance of Pure Camphor and Bhimseni Camphor, widely used in Indian households for religious rituals. These products are also valued for their purifying and wellness properties, including antibacterial and antifungal benefits.

Zed Black’s camphor range is available in multiple formats such as jars, zipper packs, and pouches, ranging from small to bulk quantities, catering to diverse consumer needs. The brand is positioning the range as a mass-premium offering, with plans to ensure wide availability across general trade, modern retail, and quick commerce platforms.

The campaign builds on Zed Black’s earlier successful collaborations with Dhoni, including the widely “Prarthna Hogi Sweekar” campaign. Company director Anshul Agrawal said the firm will continue investing in manufacturing expansion, distribution networks, and innovation to strengthen its FMCG portfolio.

Dhoni, commenting on the campaign, said the message remains simple—belief and positivity. “Do your best and believe. ‘Sab Shubh Hoga’ carries forward that thought,” he said.