Bengal braces for rain as Cyclone Arnab nears Andhra coast, fishermen told to stay ashore

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata on Monday prohibited fishermen from venturing into the sea from Tuesday to Thursday in view of the developing cyclonic situation over the Bay of Bengal.

The restriction will remain in force until further instructions, the weather office said.

The Meteorological Department is closely monitoring changes in the path and intensity of Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast. Although West Bengal is unlikely to face a direct impact, the system is expected to bring fresh spells of rain and gusty winds to several parts of the state.

Rainfall is likely to increase across south Bengal from Wednesday, with heavy showers forecast in some districts between Wednesday and Friday. However, the impact is expected to be relatively limited because the cyclone is projected to make landfall far from the West Bengal coast.

“Due to the indirect impact of the cyclone, rain and gusty winds may occur in various districts of the state. On Tuesday and Wednesday, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in coastal and adjoining districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata. The amount of rain will increase in south Bengal from Thursday,” a Meteorological Department official said.

The official added that South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram could receive increased rainfall on Thursday, with heavy showers likely in isolated areas.

North Bengal is also expected to experience wet weather towards the end of the week. Light to moderate rain is likely in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar on Thursday and Friday. Heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in these districts.

The cyclone is expected to bring strong winds to the Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining areas, where gusts could reach 115 to 125 kmph. The maximum wind speed may touch 140 kmph, according to the forecast.

Meanwhile, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 31.05 degrees Celsius on Sunday, marginally below the seasonal normal by 0.02 degrees. The minimum temperature stood at 23.04 degrees Celsius, 0.04 degrees above normal.

The relative humidity was recorded at 89 percent in the morning and 50 percent in the evening, indicating humid conditions across the city.



