4.7-magnitude tremor recorded in Baramulla region of J&K

What are people saying from India in both Pakistan after tremors were felt

According to NCS the news agency ANI stated that the "epicentral region" located "near Gulmarg and west of Srinagar." It further stated that the epicenter of the earthquake was "84 km to the west from Pahalgam" in addition to "approximately 164 km to the south-west of 164 km in Kargil."

Another video is also shared that shows how the jolt lasts for around 30 seconds. the early hours of Monday morning One user posted "Earthquake."

Be aware of the sound waves that occur when baramulla earthquake hit.

The National Seismic Hazard Map released by the Bureau of Indian Standards last November has placed the whole Himalayan arch which includes earthquake magnitude 4.7 India Kashmir in the top siesmic Zone VI.

A massive tremor of 7.6 in the Richter scale was able to flatten major areas of Kashmir on both sides of the Line of Control on October 8, 2005. It caused thousands of deaths and extensive damage to property.