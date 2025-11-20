Delhi High Court Rejects Petition Against Upcoming Film; Release to Proceed as Planned

The Division Bench allowed the film to have apan-India release on November 21 after Delhi High Court 120 Bahadur allowed the Central Board of Film Certification( CBFC) instrument of the film to stand. The petition had alleged that the film had distorted facts.

Delhi High Court issues order on 120 Bahadur

The court said that the stage of changing the title and 120 Bahadur film release date, as well as the editing of the movie at the last minute, has already passed. It was also observed that the producers have dedicated the names of the soldiers in the form of a special mention at the end of the film.

“However, since there is some ambiguity as to whether the names of all 120 soldiers have been inserted, the film is allowed to be released in theatres all over the country on Friday,” the Bench said.

The judges also observed that the petitioners may go and watch Farhan Akhtar 120 Bahadur to verify the names and necessary corrections/insertions of names can be done while uploading 120 Bahadur controversy on the OTT platform. “Only the names of the soldiers and their respective regiments be inserted in the OTT version,” the order added.

What was Delhi HC dismisses plea about?

The PIL was filed by Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, a charitable trust; one trustee of the trust; and family members of a few soldiers who lost their lives in the Battle of Rezang La. The petitioners had challenged the CBFC certificate on the grounds that the film distorted facts. They had also sought a direction to the CBFC to change the title of the film.

120 Bahadur movie case was taken up before a Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela in the morning. The Bench had not assembled, and the matter was first adjourned to November 26 before it was disposed of.