Delhi’s rare March Fog 2026: Unusual Climate Conditions

Delhi people are astonished to see a major change in the climate conditions in March 2026..A rare foggy morning has left the residents puzzled. March usually is a transition period from spring to summer however the city observed some hazy conditions instead of clear skies. According to the weather reports, it was the coldest March day in six years. Experts explained that this unusual fog was caused by a combination of rainfall, moisture, and calm winds.

Experts stated that western disturbance brought rain to the region.The humidity levels rose above 70% due to the rain which is unusual for March. With cooler morning temperatures around 15°C and daytime highs near 28–30°C, the moisture in the air condensed into fog and mist. Low wind speeds between 5–12 km/h prevented the fog from dispersing, while easterly winds carried additional moisture into the city.

Another factor was the interaction of dust and aerosols with moisture. Dust from the Thar Desert and Balochistan mixed with local emissions, forming hazy layers without a major pollution spike. Experts clarified that this was not smog but weather‑driven mist. The **climate conditions Delhi** created a perfect setup for fog, making it a rare sight in late March.

This unusual fog has given Delhi the cleanest air day in five months. It is a temporary relief from pollution. Residents are enjoying the cooler weather, but experts noted that such fog is not common and linked to specific weather patterns. Experts who are watching India weather closely, this rare March fog shows how shifting climate conditions can surprise even in familiar seasons.