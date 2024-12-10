Google 2024 Search Trends: IPL Tops the List, Pawan Kalyan Among the Most Searched People

Google has unveiled the most searched topics by Indians in 2024, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) taking the top spot. The annual Google search trends reflect the interests and concerns that captured the attention of users throughout the year. For those keeping up with the latest Telugu news and breaking news Telugu, these trends provide a snapshot of the nation's search behaviors.

Cricket fans were clearly engaged, as IPL, along with the T20 World Cup and the general elections, dominated the search trends. Other notable searches included the late Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata, reflecting the reverence many hold for the business magnate.

In the entertainment category, the movie Stree 2 was the most searched, while Prabhas' Kalki and Salar also generated significant interest. Additionally, the Telugu film Hanuman, directed by Prashanth Varma and starring Teja Sajja, was among the top movie searches. Popular shows such as Hiramandi and Mirzapur also made it onto the list. For those looking for the latest Telugu news online, this offers a glimpse into the movies and shows that captured the attention of audiences.

In the realm of people, wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat topped the list, with Bihar's Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan also among the most searched figures. Jana Sena chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM, Pawan Kalyan, secured the fifth spot in the list of most searched people. His popularity is reflected in today's breaking news in Telugu and continues to capture the attention of netizens.

Google’s report also highlights a range of other trending topics, including popular memes, word meanings, nearby places, and tourist destinations. For those interested in telugulo varthalu, these trends offer a glimpse into the year’s most captivating moments for Indians. Whether you are looking for latest telugu news today or flash news Telugu, the trends reveal what kept the nation talking in 2024.